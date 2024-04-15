BOSTON — Rob Gronkowski, the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Boston Marathon, added to his Patriots’ Day schedule and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox hosted the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Monday morning.

But Gronkowski’s first pitch failed to reach home plate.

The legendary New England Patriots tight end instead took the mound and spiked the baseball into the dirt in front of him. It was very on-brand for the larger-than-life personality, who has become known for his “Gronk Spike,” which he showcased throughout his tenure in Foxboro, Mass.

Check it out:

An epic first pitch from Gronk 😤 pic.twitter.com/zRay6vA2D5 — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2024

Gronkowski addressed Red Sox fans before he threw out the first pitch, too.

That’s Boston Marathon Grand Marshall, to you! pic.twitter.com/72JRFnjV8g — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2024

Gronkowski was awarded the 2024 Patriots’ Award by the Boston Athletic Association in recognition of his “patriotic, philanthropic and inspirational” qualities. In his role as Boston Marathon Grand Marshal, Gronkowski on Monday morning drove the marathon course from Hopkinton to Boston and delivered the trophy to the finish line.