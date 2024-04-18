Tanner Houck Tosses ‘Maddux’ In Masterful Red Sox Outing

Tanner Houck had everything working for him Wednesday, tossing a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 victory for the Boston Red Sox over the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

Boston’s bullpen needed a break after a busy stretch. Houck provided just that, needing just 94 pitches to get 27 outs with just three hits allowed and nine strikeouts. His performance marked the first time in quite sometime for the franchise.

9 innings of filth. pic.twitter.com/a9dqQY2TRw — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 18, 2024

The Red Sox had not had a complete-game shutout at home since Brian Johnson in 2017. The game finished in under two hours in a fashion that had not been seen at Fenway Park in 50 years.

Specifically, Houck delivered a “Maddux” on Wednesday night. In reference to four-time Cy Young award-winner Greg Maddux, the occurrence is a nine-inning shutout with under 100 pitches.

“I love it,” Houck told reporters on Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s definitely a compliment. Obviously, everyone knows Maddux and what he did for the game and how special he was. To have that terminology used is definitely (fun).

The Red Sox had not featured a pitcher who tossed a “Maddux” in nearly a decade. Clay Buchholz pitched the last one in 2014, striking out six hitters with just three hits allowed on 98 pitches at Tropicana Field in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 31.

Houck lowered his ERA to 1.35 on the season with 28 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings. The Red Sox will lean on him moving forward with yet another starter now on the shelf.