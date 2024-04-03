Trevor Story Makes Admission About Clutch Red Sox Catch Vs. A’s

The Red Sox put forth a “full-team effort” Tuesday night, pulling weight in all facets of the game to earn an extra-innings win over the Athletics.

The defensive highlight was provided by Ceddanne Rafaela, who flashed his great speed in the 11th frame at Oakland Coliseum. With Boston clinging to a one-read lead, Shane Langeliers tagged a deep fly ball to center field that might have gone for three bases if it found the grass. But Rafaela hauled in the baseball by the warning track, kept the potential game-tying run at second base and allowed the visitors to secure a 5-4 victory.

RAFAELA SAID NO ONE'S SCORING. pic.twitter.com/ehFOXc68Dn — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2024

Josh Winckowski, who was on the mound for the game-saving grab, called it a “crazy play” by the Red Sox rookie. Trevor Story’s reaction was far more subdued, as the Boston shortstop is well aware of what Rafaela can do with his legs and glove.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be honest, I was pretty comfy about it just because I know he’s out there,” Story told reporters, per MassLive. “And he ran it down like he always does. That’s the type of player he is. He’s a game-changer. He saved the game for us right there.”

Story wasn’t alone. Red Sox manager Alex Cora “knew he (Rafaela) had it the whole time.”

Rafaela, Story and company will try to complete a sweep of the A’s on Wednesday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the series finale begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.