Two-Time Patriots Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement

Logan Ryan is closing the book on his NFL playing career.

Ryan announced his retirement from the league in a video posted to his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old is riding off into the sunset after 11 seasons split between five teams. Ryan thanked each one of those franchises in the video including the Patriots, who drafted the Rutgers product 83rd overall in 2013.

“Shoutout to the New England Patriots,” Ryan said. “Thank you for drafting me, believing in me, making me a two-time Super Bowl champion.”

Ryan won his first Super Bowl in his second season in New England, where the organization ended a 10-year championship “drought” with its memorable victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Ryan was on hand for an even more dramatic Super Bowl triumph two years later when the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

The sure-handed corner left New England for Tennessee a month after that iconic game. Ryan also spent time in New York and Tampa Bay before his final stop in San Francisco, where he was a late-season signing and ended up playing very well in the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It remains to be seen how Ryan will pivot now that he’s done playing, but a string of television appearances in recent years suggests he’ll consider a media gig.