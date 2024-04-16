The Bruins missed their chance to clinch the Atlantic Division on Monday, but the Black and Gold get another shot in their regular-season finale.

Boston suffered a 2-0 shutout loss to the Capitals at Capital One Arena, which served to help Washington create a win-and-in scenario for its postseason hopes. The loss meant the B’s had no chance at catching the New York Rangers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference; the Metropolitan leader took care of business against the Senators at Madison Square Garden so it wouldn’t have mattered had Jim Montgomery’s side gotten the win Monday.

The Bruins and Ottawa will be on the second night of a back-to-back heading into their matchup at TD Garden, and it’s a simply playoff scenario for the Boston. The Black and Gold need a win to clinch the Atlantic Division and set up a first-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Any loss makes things complicated.

A regulation loss, and a win or overtime loss from the Panthers, who play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena, means Florida clinches the Atlantic Division. Despite Boston’s 4-0 season series record over the Panthers, Florida surpasses Boston in the first tiebreaker: regulation wins. Regulation losses from both Boston and Florida mean the Bruins clinch the Atlantic Division.

If Florida does leap-frog the Bruins to win the division, Boston would play Toronto in the first round of the playoffs.

Boston is 2-0 in its season series over Ottawa heading into Tuesday’s matchup. The last time the sides faced was March 19 at TD Garden where David Pastrnak scored a hat trick in a 6-2 win. The Bruins will need a similar effort to secure the top spot in the Atlantic.

Puck drop for Bruins-Senators is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.