It was a memorable and emotional day for Red Sox Nation on Tuesday as the 2004 World Series team was honored, and the lives of those who died in the past year were remembered, including Tim Wakefield and Stacy Wakefield.

The opening ceremony before Boston’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park received universal praise. And there hardly was a dry eye in the ballpark when Tim and Stacy Wakefield’s daughter, Brianna, led the ’04 World Series team out and threw the ceremonial first pitch. It shouldn’t surprise any Red Sox fan that she took a similar approach to the plate her father did during his legendary career.

“The grip that I chose was my dad’s grip,” Brianna told The Athletic’s Steve Buckley. “I was trying to throw a knuckleball, but I can’t really do it as good as he does. I know how to do it, but I just can’t do it as well.”

Today Tim & Stacy Wakefield's daughter, Brianna, threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park, supported by her father's 2004 teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZQOEwWva2S — NESN (@NESN) April 9, 2024

It was only fitting for Jason Varitek to be the one to catch the first pitch from the daughter of his former teammate and close friend. The pair hugged before Brianna Wakefield and her brother. Trevor Wakefield. hoisted the World Series trophy.

“He said, ‘You did a great job, I’m so proud of you,” Brianna said. “I had such a great time, I’m so grateful to be here.”

Varitek also loved every minute of the ceremony, and despite being Boston’s catching coach and game planning coordinator, he wasn’t going to miss the first pitch.

“I don’t think Brianna would’ve given anybody else a choice,” Varitek told reporters. “She made sure (Monday) night. She says, ‘You’re catching, right?’ I said, ‘I’m in the bullpen, but I’ll make it down there.'”

It was a fitting tribute for Tim Wakefield, Stacy Wakefield and Larry Lucchino, and it likely will be a ceremony remembered by all Red Sox fans who got to witness it.