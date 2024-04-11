What Jrue Holiday’s Celtics Extension Means For Derrick White

The Celtics on Wednesday reportedly took a big step toward preserving their NBA championship contender status for years to come.

Boston and Jrue Holiday agreed on a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The pact was reached following an offseason in which both Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis inked their own extensions with the Celtics. And Jayson Tatum, a perennial MVP candidate, is a virtual lock to land a new supermax deal this summer.

That’s a fantastic core, but one critically important member of the current C’s maintains an uncertain future on Causeway Street. Shortly after the Holiday extension news broke, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss broke down how it impacts fellow guard Derrick White.

“Holiday’s backcourt partner did not agree to an extension before this season and has had a major breakout year,” Weiss wrote. “White enters the final year of his deal next season making just $18.8 million, so he is due a substantial raise when he can hit the market in 2025 at 30 years old. With Jayson Tatum likely to agree to a supermax extension this offseason and Jaylen Brown’s supermax kicking in, finding room to pay White will become difficult due to the punitive salary cap second apron. But with Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser on cheap extensions, Boston can maintain its depth in the near future as it goes all-in on a championship.”

There’s a very good chance White already has priced himself out of TD Garden. The veteran guard fits tremendously in Boston, but when he hits the market at age 31, he’ll need to jump at what likely will be the first and last big payday of his NBA career.

That’s an issue for another day, as White will be with the Celtics through next season. But it amplifies the pressure Boston faces to get the absolute most out of this group while it’s still intact.