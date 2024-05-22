BOSTON — The Bruins were eliminated from the postseason for the second time in as many seasons by the Florida Panthers.

Florida extended a six-game winning streak in the playoffs at TD Garden over the past two seasons, amplifying a now-running narrative for the Bruins. Dating back to the start of their run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019, Boston is 18-21 at home in postseason play. Some of that does include games from the bubble during the 2020 season.

Nonetheless, minds such as Bruins president Cam Neely are left wondering how to get the Black and Gold back in rhythm at the biggest moment on home ice.

“It’s really hard to say to be honest,” Neely told reporters during the Bruins’ end-of-season press conference at TD Garden on Wednesday. “Across the league this year in the playoffs, the home team has maybe played under .500, so I don’t know if this is particularly a Bruins issue. It’s something that we certainly want to talk about this offseason.”

Neely continued: “When you get into this building as a player, you know it’s going to be cranking. Ours fans brought it every night. It’s something where I think when you’re at home as a player, you really want to perform well. You probably put a little too much pressure on yourself. As opposed to on the road, you just go out and play the game. From a player’s perspective, sometimes you just put too much pressure on yourself to perform at your best at home.”

The Bruins are 84-28-11 over the last three seasons at home. Boston will enter next season looking to translate that success into postseason play.