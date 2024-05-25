Bruins’ David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha Lead Czechia To World Final

Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha are one win away from winning their first gold medals at the IIHF World Championship.

Czechia on Saturday routed Sweden, 7-3, at Prague Arena on Saturday. Ottawa Senators forward Dominik Kubalík and former Philadelphia Flyers forward Lukáš Sedlák scored two goals in the matchup.

Pastrnak, who turned 28 on Saturday, had five shots on goal, and while Zacha didn’t contribute on the stat sheet in the semifinals, he did score a goal in the quarterfinals to knock out the United States.

The only medal Pastrnak has earned was a bronze from the 2022 IIHF World Championship, and this year’s tournament is Zacha’s first with the national team.

It’s the first time Czechia made a world championship final since 2010 when it also won the gold medal in Germany. And it will play the winner of Canada versus Switzerland on Sunday.