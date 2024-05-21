The Boston Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 last week, allowing the same team to end their Stanley Cup hopes in back-to-back seasons.

It wasn’t nearly as bitter this time around, because the B’s have some positives to take into next season.

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Tuesday morning. Travis Thomas and George Balekji handed out superlatives for the 2023-24 season, including Rookie of the Year, Unsung Hero, Most Improved Player and MVP.

The boys started with Rookie of the Year, which Mason Lohrei and Matthew Poitras each splitting votes. You can check out the full “Boston Has Entered The Chat” segment in the YouTube video embedded above.

Story continues below advertisement

More Patriots:

Predicting Patriots’ Record: Picks For Every Game On 2024 Schedule

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images