The Boston Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 last week, allowing the same team to end their Stanley Cup hopes in back-to-back seasons.

It wasn’t nearly as bitter this time around, because the B’s have some positives to take into next season.

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Tuesday morning. Travis Thomas and George Balekji handed out superlatives for the 2023-24 season, including Rookie of the Year, Unsung Hero, Most Improved Player and MVP.

The boys started with Rookie of the Year, which Mason Lohrei and Matthew Poitras each splitting votes. You can check out the full “Boston Has Entered The Chat” segment in the YouTube video embedded above.