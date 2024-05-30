Caleb Williams, Bears Selected To Participate In NFL ‘Hard Knocks’

It’s hard to beat the New York Jets’ appearance on Hard Knocks in 2023, but if there’s any team that will carry a similar level of intrigue in 2024, it’s the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams’ introduction into the NFL couldn’t have gone any other way, right?

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” will debut Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, the NFL announced. It’ll be a five-episode season that runs weekly throughout August and into early September.

“The 2024 training camp will be big for us in preparation for achieving our season goals and we look forward to bringing the fans at home along for the journey,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said.

The Bears are a perfect team for the spot, as Williams and Rome Odunze headline a much-improved offense alongside veteran newcomer Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

It should be interesting to see how things gel early, especially considering the fact Chicago will play four preseason games against the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.