Stephen A. Smith recently took aim at Celtics star Jaylen Brown, but not because of something Boston’s star did on the floor during the Eastern Conference finals.

Instead, Smith took a shot at Brown for his marketability, character and “I’m better than you attitude.” The ESPN talking head said those sentiments came from an anonymous “NBA source.”

Brown, who initially responded “State your source,” later opened up about the social media spat after the Green punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Monday night.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas called out Smith and expressed why they thought his criticisms were unfair.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Stephen A. Smith thing, just lose me with that all the way,” Balekji said. “I saw it, I watched the full thing on ‘First Take’ and it’s — Stephen A. knows better than to read that text.

“He knew what he was doing by doing that.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

You can check out the segment in the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” YouTube video embedded above.

More NBA:

Not Getting This NBA Recognition ‘Hurt’ Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images