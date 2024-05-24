It might have been lost in the hubbub of Jaylen Brown’s electrifying performance in Game 2, but the Celtics might have to move forward without a key depth piece in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

Luke Kornet has joined Kristaps Porzingis on the injury report.

Kornet sustained a left wrist sprain in the first half of Game 2 on Thursday at TD Garden. He was listed as questionable to return but sat out the remainder of the contest and was seen postgame wearing a brace. It appears the 28-year-old sustained the injury while reaching for an errant pass, as his wrist collided with the rim.

The Celtics ended up being just fine without Kornet on Thursday, with Oshae Brissett getting some second-half minutes and providing energy off the bench. Xavier Tillman, who missed Game 1 following the death of his father, played sparingly toward the end of the game.

Al Horford, of course, has already been playing heavy minutes with Porzingis sidelined for what is expected to be the majority of the series.

It’s a question as to how Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will approach deploying his bench if Kornet misses any time. Horford likely won’t be able to add any minutes to his current running tally, though the Indiana Pacers found tons of success running the offense through Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam at points in the first two games.

Is Neemias Queta an option? Do they elect to play small? It remains to be seen. The Celtics and Pacers will take the court for Game 3 on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.