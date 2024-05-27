Celtics Issue Statement On Death Of NBA Hall Of Famer Bill Walton

The Boston Celtics mourned the death of NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton on Monday. Walton died at age 71 after a long battle with cancer.

The game-changing 6-foot-11 center entered the NBA in 1974 with the Portland Trail Blazers before a foot injury nearly derailed his entire career. The Celtics acquired Walton from the Los Angeles Clippers in 1985 and he went on to make his mark on the illustrious franchise.

Walton starred on Boston’s 1985-86 championship team and was named that season’s Sixth Man of the Year for his his valuable contributions off the bench. Walton played only one more season with the Celtics and was limited to just 10 games due to injury.

But nevertheless, he made an impact on the organization, which is still felt, and the Celtics issued a statement on the passing of Walton. You can read the statement in its entirety here:

“Bill Walton was one of the most consequential players of his era. A Hall of Famer, most valuable player, and two-time NBA Champion, Walton could do it all, possessing great timing, complete vision of the floor, excellent fundamentals, and was of one of the greatest passing big men in league history. He derived great joy from basketball and music, and deeply cherished his moments with teammates and friends. As a Celtic, Bill overcame years of debilitating injuries, regained his zest for the game, and helped guide the 1986 Boston Celtics championship with both his play and his spirit. The Boston Celtics celebrate Bill’s wonderful life and legacy, and send their deepest sympathies to the Walton family.“

The Celtics ownership group offered their personal thoughts on Walton in a statement as well:

“Bill Walton was a great person: generous of spirit, always quick to compliment his teammates, a multi-time champion and of course a Hall of Famer. We are proud to call him one of the greatest Celtics who ever lived.“

Walton retired after the 1986-87 season as a two-time NBA champion — he was took home the 1977 Finals MVP — and earned league MVP honors with the Trail Blazers in 1978. He was also named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.