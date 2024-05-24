Celtics Must Be Ready For Pacers Home Advantage In Game 3

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics more than took care of business in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden against the Florida Panthers.

The series now shifts to Indiana where the Pacers return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse at a time where the team needs it most. Indiana is in the midst of a truly dominant stretch at home, going 6-0 on their home floor and last losing there on March 18 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers maintain confidence in their home performance, despite a demoralizing first two games in Boston.

“For us, we’ve got to focus on getting back as quickly as we can tonight,” Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle said. “Preparing ourselves for our best possible effort on Saturday night. I know that our building will be as loud and alive as it’s ever been. … It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it will be a better environment for us than playing here, for sure.”

“Coming back home in front of our crowd (where) we haven’t lost at home yet in the playoffs,” Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said. “We’re really excited to get back in our building and play in front of our fans.”

The Celtics and Pacers meet in Game 3 on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.