Celtics Teammates ‘Carried’ Jayson Tatum In Game 1 Vs. Pacers

The final numbers for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum were on point in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Tatum finished with 36 points on 12-for-26 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in Boston’s 133-128 overtime win at TD Garden.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Hold My Banner” podcast, host Travis Thomas explained why he believed Tatum’s statistics didn’t tell the full story of his performance.

“Jayson Tatum, 36 points, 12 rebounds. Well, feels like he did everything. Wrong,” Thomas said. “He was carried most of this game like he’s been carried most of these playoffs. By who? The same crew. Jaylen Brown, Derrick White — both of those guys. Jaylen Brown 26 points, Derrick White only 15, but timely baskets, smart basketball moves at the end of Game 1, all of Game 1 really.

“Jrue Holiday season-high 28 points. Again, clutch moments, champion, been here before. Locked down on defense when he needed to. Tyrese Haliburton at the end of that game seemed like he was afraid of Jrue Holiday. It was like he was seeing ghosts.”

Tatum certainly played second fiddle to Brown, who delivered the biggest shot of the game and Holiday. Holiday didn’t come off the floor after halftime and perhaps had his best showing in a Celtics uniform, which gained him plenty of praise from his teammates.

While Tatum netted 10 points in overtime, the Celtics prevailing helped to somewhat wash away a wide open 3-pointer he missed in the final minute of regulation and a key turnover he committed in overtime.

