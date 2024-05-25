The Boston Celtics could be forced to rely on a small-ball lineup once again in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

Boston announced that center Luke Kornet will miss Saturday’s contest with the wrist injury he suffered in Game 2, per a team release.

The Celtics are short on big-man depth with Kornet and star Kristaps Porzingis still out, though his return could be in the near future.

That leaves Al Horford as the lone regular center for the Celtics to turn to. Boston’s answer in Game 2 came with Jayson Tatum rotating at the No. 5 spot and increased minutes for Oshae Brissett. That panned out well for the Celtics in a blowout victory.

Boston also waits for clarity on Jrue Holiday, who is officially listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

The Celtics and Pacers battle in Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET.