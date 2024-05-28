Day-To-Day Operations Of Bruins Broadcast Presents Unique Challenges

The behind-the-scenes operations for broadcasting Boston Bruins games are more complex than viewers watching at home might come to believe.

It’s much more than just flipping on a camera for puck drop, and veteran NESN reporters Sophia Jurksztowicz and Adam Pellerin, who know better than anyone else, discussed their experiences. Chatting on NESN’s “Extra Time” vodcast, Jurksztowicz and Pellerin offer their insights into what goes down behind the camera and what challenges present themselves.

“It’s mostly knowing their cadence and how much they like to talk,” Jurksztowicz explained to Pellerin. “I don’t really think about the setups. I don’t change them based on who I’m talking to or I didn’t at the beginning. Now I understand a little differently with Billy Jaffy especially because he’s the one constant on the desk. Like (Andrew Raycroft) and Barry Peterson will flip, and then obviously (Andy Brickley) sometimes when the playoffs go past round two.”

Pellerin has learned the key to balancing the different challenges that come from reporting at TD Garden for the Bruins or sitting alongside Jim Rice and Tom Caron at Fenway Park before and after Red Sox games.

“I came from a news background where I would be anchoring or reporting in local news or doing local sports,” Pellerin shared. “I never hosted shows with analysts who had played the game. I’ve done interview segments, plenty of those over the years. But I came to NESN never having done a pre or postgame show before. At first, I was very rigid.”