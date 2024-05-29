The Red Sox took a high school infielder with four of their last five first-round picks in the Major League Baseball draft.

ESPN believes that trend will continue in a few months.

MLB insider Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday released his mock draft for the first round of the 2024 draft, which begins July 14. McDaniel projected Boston to use the 12th overall pick on Konnor Griffin, a senior shortstop from Jackson Prep in Flowood, Miss.

“The Red Sox have been tied to the best available college prospects (Trey Yesavage, Seaver King, Tommy White, Malcolm Moore) and this is the high-water mark for a rising college prospect in Ryan Waldschmidt. But Boston seems open enough to high school players to take (Bryce) Rainer (Corey Seager is the common comp) or Griffin (I like Fernando Tatis Jr. as his best comp) if either falls this far. The Red Sox also like Carter Johnson and Braylon Doughty, but this is a bit rich for them.”

Griffin was slotted ninth on MLB.com’s 2024 draft prospect rankings as of Wednesday and was the highest-rated high school prospect. MLB.com believes Griffin, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, has “five-tool potential,” “electric bat speed” and “30-30 upside.” The 18-year-old also can play center field, where scouts believe he has Gold Glove potential.

The Red Sox might be more intrigued by Griffin as an outfielder, as Boston used first-round picks on shortstops Marcelo Mayer (fourth overall, 2021) and Mikey Romero (24th overall, 2022) in consecutive drafts.