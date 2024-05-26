Golfer’s Reaction To Grayson Murray’s Death Absolutely Heartbreaking

Peter Malnati emotionally summed up exactly how countless PGA Tour players felt after they learned about the death of Grayson Murray.

Murray on Saturday committed suicide, his parents shared in a statement released Sunday. He was 30 years old.

Malnati, who played with Murray during the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course, offered both a raw and heartfelt reaction. Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday citing illness.

“We get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there,” Malnati told CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis through tears, per PGA Tour. “We’re so competitive, it’s so competitive out here, we all want to beat each other. And then something like this happens and you realize we’re all just humans. It’s just a really, really, really hard day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati react to the news of Grayson Murray's passing. pic.twitter.com/T5AYJfv2AU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

Murray, a North Carolina native, previously shared that he battled with depression and anxiety.