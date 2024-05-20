As has been the case since 2000, there will be a Belichick on the New England Patriots coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots went their separate ways in January, and Steve Belichick followed his father out of the door at One Patriot Place to take the defensive coordinator job at the University of Washington. But the future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s other son, Brian, decided to stay on board in New England, where he maintained his post as safety coach.

Jerod Mayo labeled Brian Belichick as a “true professional” for the way he handled the media storm that came with his father’s departure. Mayo also is happy that his longtime colleague decided to continue his coaching career in Foxboro, Mass.

“Anytime you see your dad and your brother go somewhere else, the natural thing would be to go with them. But he is a New Englander. He is a Patriot,” Mayo told reporters Monday, per a team-provided transcript. “I am happy to have him. I know (defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington) is happy to have him as well. I think he is a great coach, and I still think he has room to grow. He has really taken it by the horns and worked on his development. So, excited to have him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Covington touched on Brian Belichick’s value to the Patriots back in February when he was introduced as the team’s new defensive coordinator. Familiarity with the organization is highly valued in New England, as Brian Belichick checks that box in spaded as a Patriots coach since 2017.

New England boasted one of the league’s best secondaries last season, and Brian Belichick will look to help the group maintain that status in 2024.