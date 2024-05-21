Jaylen Brown ‘Super Proud’ Of Ex-Celtics Teammate, Playoff Foe

The Celtics are four wins short of their second trip to the NBA Finals in the past three seasons, but first Boston will need to go through an old friend.

Matched up with the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, Indiana forward Aaron Nesmith will return for a win-or-go-home clash with the Celtics. Nesmith spent two seasons with Boston after being drafted 14th overall in 2020 before being packaged in a trade for ex-Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon during the 2022 offseason.

Nesmith’s departure shut the door for him in Boston, but has since granted the 24-year-old freedom to grow as a member of the Pacers.

“I’m super proud of Aaron for his growth,” Jaylen Brown told reporters Monday, per CLNS Media. “Seems like he’s found himself in the league. I remember we used to work out together; me, him, and Joe (Mazzulla) over there on one of the side baskets. So I’m proud of his growth and what he’s been able to do.”

Big 5-point sequence for the Pacers!



IND-NYK | Game 7 on ABC pic.twitter.com/pRl8JN2BEC — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2024

Upon arriving in Boston, Nesmith struggled to find his footing as a sharpshooter. He averaged 4.2 points while shooting 31.8% from 3-point range in a Celtics uniform, making only four starts in 98 appearances with the team. It was clear Boston didn’t have room to allow Nesmith the offensive touches needed to develop.

The change of scenery from Boston to Indiana changed that, dramatically, for the Vanderbilt standout.

Nesmith finished this past season averaging a career-high 12.2 points, shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range. He received only 4.6 minutes of playing time during his last and only previous trip to the conference finals, which came during Boston’s 2022 run to the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, Brown and the Celtics will open up their third consecutive trip to the conference finals Tuesday night.

“It feels great,” Brown explained, per CLNS. “I don’t want to say it feels anything less than great. It feels normal. I think we’ve been here before but I don’t take it for granted at all. I think we’re all grateful to be here, grateful to have these opportunities so I’m looking forward to every time I get to step out on the floor.”