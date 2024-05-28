The Boston Celtics can pack their bags for the NBA Finals, but they will have some time before playing on the league’s biggest stage.

After finishing off a sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, the Celtics will have nine days off until the Finals begin. Boston is still waiting on an opponent, too, with the Western Conference finals ongoing between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s likely the Celtics will see Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks with Dallas holding a 3-0 series lead.

The Celtics will have home-court advantage no matter who they face as a reward for their league-best 64-18 record in the regular season. Boston has been excellent on the road in the postseason, too, with a pristine 6-0 record.

Here is the full schedule for the NBA Finals. All games will be televised on ABC.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 1, June 6: Mavericks/Timberwolves at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2, June 9: Mavericks/Timberwolves at Celtics, 8 p.m.

Game 3, June 12: Celtics at Mavericks/Timberwolves 8:30 p.m.

Game 4, June 14: Celtics at Mavericks/Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5, June 17:* Mavericks/Timberwolves at Celtics, 8:30 p.m.

Game 6, June 20:* Celtics at Mavericks/Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m.

Game 7, June 23:* Mavericks/Timberwolves at Celtics, 8 p.m.

*If necessary

The time off will give the Celtics plenty of rest and certainly be beneficial to Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has been sidelined since Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat with a right soleus strain, but he will be over five weeks removed from the injury once the Finals start.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that Porzingis is expected ramp up his rehab to return for Game 1 of the Finals.