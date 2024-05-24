The Indiana Pacers entered Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals playing catch-up with the Boston Celtics, and the task of tying up the series became more difficult in the third quarter on Thursday night.

Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left leg injury, which ruled the 24-year-old for the remainder of the night, per team announcement. Haliburton was replaced by Pascal Siakam with 3:44 left in the third quarter before officially being ruled out.

Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (left leg soreness) will not return to tonight's game. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 24, 2024

Haliburton ended Game 2 scoring 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting with four rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes. This came off two-time All-Star’s 25-point, 10-assist double-double performance to begin the series in Game 1.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Pacers fail to even up the series, they’ll travel back to Indiana with an 0-2 series deficit against the Celtics.