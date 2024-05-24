The Indiana Pacers entered Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals playing catch-up with the Boston Celtics, and the task of tying up the series became more difficult in the third quarter on Thursday night.

Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left leg injury, which ruled the 24-year-old for the remainder of the night, per team announcement. Haliburton was replaced by Pascal Siakam with 3:44 left in the third quarter before officially being ruled out.

Haliburton ended Game 2 scoring 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting with four rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes. This came off two-time All-Star’s 25-point, 10-assist double-double performance to begin the series in Game 1.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Pacers fail to even up the series, they’ll travel back to Indiana with an 0-2 series deficit against the Celtics.

More NBA:

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Dealing With Left Hamstring Injury Vs. Celtics

About the Author

Gio Rivera

Digital Content Producer

Better known as "Writer Gio" in the comments section. Salem State product.

More From Gio

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images