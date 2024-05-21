For the majority of New England natives, throwing out a first pitch before a Red Sox game at Fenway Park would be a dream come true.

That certainly was the case for star actor Patrick Dempsey.

The Emmy-nominated actor and Maine native joined NESN’s Tom Caron on the “310 To Left” podcast to reflect on his Red Sox fandom and the chance to throw out a first pitch at Fenway Park in April.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Dempsey shared. “As a kid growing up here, this is it. … To be here to throw out the first pitch is very special. I remember sitting in 14 and 15 in that area the first time I came here to watch a game. We came down from Maine. It was a big trip for us.”

Dempsey revealed several memories through his life as a Red Sox fan. Watching Carlton Fisk’s home run in the 1975 World Series, the road to ending the “Curse of the Bambino” in 2004 and interactions on the golf course with Roger Clemens stand out to the 58-year-old.

The Red Sox went on to win the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs after Dempsey’s first pitch kicked off the weekend at Fenway Park.