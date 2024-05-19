Patriots Rookie QB Drake Maye Poses For Photo With Tom Brady

New England Patriots fans saw the past and the future collide Sunday.

Drake Maye was in Los Angeles for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and as part of that had a sit-down breakfast with Fanatics owner Michael Rubin and famed rapper Jay-Z. There was one other big-time celebrity there: Tom Brady.

Brady, 46, and the 21-year-old Maye, who the Patriots drafted third overall in last month’s NFL draft, even posed for a picture together.

The breakfast allowed Maye and his fellow rookies who joined him, including Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, to get on and off the field advice from Brady and Jay-Z.

“Seriously awesome morning with Tom Brady, Jay-Z and our Fanatics NFL rookies discussing sports and business!” Rubin posted on Instagram in a caption of photos from the breakfast. “Tommy and Jay thank you so much for the invaluable advice and knowledge you shared — this was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap. Big things ahead for this group — can’t wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!”

Perhaps Brady passed on some lessons to Maye about what is needed to succeed playing for the Patriots. Brady has plenty of experience with that, having brought the franchise six Super Bowl titles over his 20-year career with New England.

Maye discussed his admiration for Brady after getting drafted by the Patriots and hoped to be a “sponge” when the two met.

Maye will look to put what he learned from Brady to good use starting Monday when the Patriots begin organized team activities. Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium soon, too, with the organization honoring his induction into the team Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on June 12.