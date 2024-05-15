The New England Patriots and the other 31 NFL teams will be able to fill in their desk calendars Wednesday as the league is set to announce the 2024-24 NFL schedule.

While the majority of official confirmations won’t come until the league’s broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, it’s likely Patriots fans will see some rumors and reports on their social media timelines throughout the day. The Patriots might even confirm a game or two in the meantime, as they did with New England’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s a quick refresher on the Patriots opponents in 2024:

Home: Texans, Colts, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Away: Cardinals, Bears, 49ers, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Anyway, let’s get to it…

7:34 .m. ET: The NFL announced the Patriots will play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 20. Kickoff of the Week 7 game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. It marks a second straight season where the Patriots travel overseas, their first trip to London since 2012.