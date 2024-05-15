New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo didn’t mince his words last week when asked about his initial impression of quarterback Drake Maye — saying he believed the rookie has “a lot to work on.”

Plaxico Burress (yes, that Plaxico Burress) decided Mayo’s words meant a whole lot more than what we heard on the surface level and fired off a take on “The Carton Show” on Monday.

“That doesn’t sound good to me if I’m Jerod Mayo and the fans of the New England Patriots,” Burress said. “Basically what you’re saying is that ‘we might have drafted the wrong guy. We are just going to paint this picture right now, he may not be as good as we thought he was coming out.'”

NESN’s Travis Thomas and George Balekji analyzed the topic on the “Foxboro Rush” podcast Wednesday morning. Thomas and Balekji also discussed the NFL’s implementation of the Rooney Rule, the Patriots’ hire of Eliot Wolf and just how good of a football analyst Tom Brady will be.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s safe to say the boys didn’t agree with the Super Bowl XLII hero/Patriots villain.

You can check out the full “Foxboro Rush” episode in the YouTube video embedded above.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Patriots:

Patriots Schedule Live Tracker: Latest Rumors Before Official Announcement

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images