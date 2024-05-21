Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers joined an exclusive group in franchise history Sunday when he homered for a fifth consecutive game on Sunday.

Now, he stands alone in the record book.

Devers became the first Red Sox player to hit a home run in six straight games Monday when he smacked a two-run blast in the top of the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The powerful left-handed hitter took a 97 mph fastball from Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley and deposited the offering 382 feet over the left-field fence.

You can see Devers’ historic home run here.

It was the second at-bat for Devers in the game as the Red Sox couldn’t touch Bradley through the first three innings. Bradley struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced. Devers was the only member of the Red Sox lineup who didn’t strike out against Bradley the first turn through the order.

Devers started his incredible homer streak last Wednesday when he belted a solo blast off Rays reliever Phil Maton at Fenway Park. The home runs have just kept coming for Devers since then as he hit three over the weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Devers now has a leg up on Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx, Dick Stuart, George Scott, Jose Canseco and Bobby Dalbec, all of whom homered in five straight games in a Red Sox uniform.

Perhaps Devers will now set his sights on the MLB record of consecutive games with a home run, which is set at eight.