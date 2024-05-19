The Boston Red Sox saw flashes from the offense in recent weeks, from scoring six runs on Friday to a walk-off win last series against Tampa Bay.

Ultimately, Boston needs to find consistency at the plate, especially during a stretch where the previously-dominant pitching has taken the slightest of dips in production.

That came again when the Red Sox fell to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. St. Louis earned a 7-2 victory and took the series at Busch Stadium. Moving forward, Boston’s manager understands the increasing urgency to get the offense on a consistent basis.

“At the end of the day, we’ve gotta score runs,” Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We can’t play these games all the time, right? Tight games all the way. We put pressure on the bullpen. At one point, we have to start producing runs.”

A Rafael Devers solo homer and a Rob Refsnyder RBI double marked the only two run-producing hits for the Red Sox throughout the night as the Cardinals took the series. With back-to-back series defeats, Boston has to find an answer, despite the rotating pieces with injuries to important bats in the lineup.

“We need more,” Cora added.

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game:

— Devers homered in four straight games for the third time in his career, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

— Boston’s losing streak moved to four games after Saturday’s result.

— The Red Sox lost their second consecutive series.

— Crawford tallied at least five innings for the ninth time in 10 starts this season for Boston.

— Boston’s staff allowed 24 runs in the last three games, losing MLB’s best ERA for the first time this season.

— Boston falls to 5-16 in 2024 when opponents score first, per NESN’s postgame coverage.

— The Red Sox and Cardinals wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.