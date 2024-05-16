Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Rotation Still Determined To Give Innings

The Boston Red Sox continue to get production from their starting rotation at a league-best level in 2024.

Even on nights such as Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox starters are fighting to post innings, even on nights without their A+ stuff. That was the case for Tanner Houck, who still got through 5 2/3 innings while walking three batters with just one earned run.

“You’re putting yourself in a dangerous game,” Houck told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I want to say that two of those three walks came in to score. With that being said, free passes are something that I try and limit. All in all, the command wasn’t really there. I made the pitches whenever I had to get out of innings. Defense picked me up to get out of innings as well.”

Houck’s determination paid off for Boston and he showed his durability by tossing 112 pitches to keep pushing ahead in his outing. His manager understands the Red Sox want innings while needing to be smart about the health of the rotation.

“They’ve earned it now,” Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, there’s a fine line between giving them a chance to get six and me being responsible for their health. You have to be very careful. … You’ve got to be smart about it. I’ve got a job here to win as many games as possible. Also, I’ve got to make sure they stay healthy.”

“Keep going until they come out there and take the ball from you,” Houck added.

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s Rays-Red Sox game:

— Tanner Houck threw the most pitches during his time as a starter with 112 pitches.

— Boston’s lineup had double-digit strikeouts for the second-straight contest against the Rays.

— The Red Sox fell to 14-8 in games where Boston hits a home run.

— Boston falls to 1-5 against the American League East in 2024.

— The Red Sox and Rays round out their four-game series on Thursday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.