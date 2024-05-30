Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Richard Fitts was nearly perfect when taking the mound for the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old, who Boston acquired this past offseason in its (rare) trade with the New York Yankees involving outfielder Alex Verdugo, was sensational. Fitts, making his ninth start for the team’s Triple-A affiliate, threw seven innings against the Charlotte Knights before WooSox manager Chad Tracy called it a night for the right-hander.

But by that point, regardless of the result, Fitts left an impression.

Fitts had logged seven perfect innings before coughing up a single to Charlotte’s Oscar Colás to open up the eighth inning. He struck out seven batters, finished surrendering just one hit through seven innings and improved to 4-1 on the season with a 3.72 ERA, wrapping up a bittersweet, but still commendable 82-pitch effort in Worcester’s 5-2 victory.

Richard Fitts was in the zone tonight! 🎯



The @RedSox No. 10 prospect struck out seven as he set down his first 21 batters in order for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/DwmlUo2hfG — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 30, 2024

Last season, in New York’s farm system, Fitts spent the year in Double-A, pitching for the Somerset Patriots. There, Fitts went 11-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, striking out 163 batters while allowing 22 home runs in 152 2/3 innings thrown before the swap from the Yankees to Red Sox.

Fitts is ranked No. 10 among the top 30 prospects in Boston’s farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, placing him third among pitchers — behind right-handers Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Perales.

Depending on how Boston’s big league rotation shapes out, Fitts could get a promotional call at some point this season from the Red Sox. Right-hander Garrett Whitlock is the only current member of the club’s starting rotation residing on the (15-day) injured list, dealing with a right elbow injury.