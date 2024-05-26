Red Sox Rumors: Boston Signs Veteran Pitcher, Options Reliever

The Red Sox reportedly made a roster move before Sunday afternoon’s game against the Brewers at Fenway Park.

Boston is set to sign veteran right-hander Brad Keller, as first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Keller was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 20 and elected free agency two days later. The Red Sox reportedly aim to activate Keller for the series finale against Milwaukee and will option Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the roster.

Keller, who played the first six seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Royals, appeared in five games (16 2/3 innings) for the White Sox this season before departing Chicago. He allowed nine earned runs on 17 hits while striking out 13 and walking six. The 28-year-old also boasts a wealth of starting experience, logging 116 starts since his rookie season in 2018.

Kelly, who started the season in Worcester, appeared in 11 games for Boston after making his 2024 debut in late April. The right-hander was pretty effective for Alex Cora’s club, toting a 2.16 ERA amassed over 16 2/3 innings of work. Kelly was on the hill at Fenway Park on Saturday when he allowed one run on two hits across three innings against the Brewers.

The Red Sox will try to boost their record back over .500 on Sunday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the matinee matchup begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.