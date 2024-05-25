The Red Sox threw in a curve ball following their series opener against the Brewers.

Milwaukee gave Kutter Crawford a short night when it beat Boston, 7-2, at Fenway Park. The loss snapped the Red Sox’s four-game win streak, but they’ll look for a rebound Saturday afternoon.

Nick Pivetta will toe the rubber opposite Jared Koenig, who will be the opener again after starting Friday. Koening threw 2/3 innings where he gave up one hit and struck out one batter. Another opener for the Brewers was a last-minute decision, and it meant a delay for Boston’s lineup.

“We had to make an adjustment,” Cora told reporters, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “They are going with an opener. So we’re going to wait and see how we go against it.”

“I don’t have a problem with it. Like I was telling (hitting coach) Pete (Fatse), I’m the last guy who can complain about it, right? Because I did what I did in the past. As far as like baseball etiquette, I’m the last guy to complain about (expletive) like that.”

Pivetta’s last start was last Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The right-hander gave up one run in six innings and recorded eight strikeouts in the win.

The Red Sox didn’t release their lineup until about 15 minutes before first pitch. Romy González is back in as the designated hitter. Vaughn Grissom gets the day off, which moves Ceddanne Rafaela to shortstop. Tyler O’Neill will start at left field, and Jarren Duran moves to center.

Boston’s batting order also changes with Connor Wong batting second and O’Neill moving to third.

First pitch for Red Sox-Brewers is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.

Here are the lineups for Boston and Milwaukee.

BOSTON RED SOX (26-25)

Jarren Duran, CF

Connor Wong, C

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Romy González, DH

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

David Hamilton, 2B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (2-2, 3.04 ERA)

MILWAUKEE BREWERS (29-21)

Brice Turang, 2B

William Contreras, C

Christian Yelich, LF

Willy Adames, SS

Jake Bauers, 1B

Gary Sánchez, DH

Sal Frelick, RF

Joey Ortiz, 3B

Blake Perkins, CF

Jared Koenig, LHP (4-1, 2.61 ERA)