The Red Sox will look to get back to .500 when they arrive at Busch Stadium for the middle matchup of their series against the Cardinals.

St. Louis on Friday struck first in the series after it did “damage” on Brayan Bello. Boston will turn to Kutter Crawford to help it break a three-game losing streak. Crawford’s last start was a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park last Monday. The right-hander gave up four runs off seven hits, struck out six batters and walked one in six innings.

Ceddanne Rafaela will return to the lineup to give the Red Sox a boost. He’ll get the nod at center field and bat at the bottom of the order. Former Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill will be the designated hitter, and Garrett Cooper will move to first base.

First pitch for Red Sox-Cardinals is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the lineups both teams will run out Saturday night.

BOSTON RED SOX (22-23)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, DH

Dominic Smith, 1B

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-2, 2.24 ERA)

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (19-25)

Brendan Donovan, LF

Lars Nootbaar, RF

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Alec Burleson, DH

Iván Herrera, C

Nolan Gorman, 2B

Masyn Winn, SS

Michael Siani, CF

Miles Mikolas, RHP (3-5, 6.19 ERA)