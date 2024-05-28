Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Wilyer Abreu Returns In Middle Game

The Boston Red Sox will try to bounce back against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Baltimore earned a lopsided 11-3 victory Monday afternoon.

Wilyer Abreu is back in the lineup after sitting the series opener, and he’ll play right field and bat second. David Hamilton will play shortstop and bat eighth after sitting out Monday, as well.

Tyler O’Neill will miss a third consecutive game for the Red Sox due to a knee aliment and was sent back to Boston to get imaging done, Alex Cora told reporters prior to the contest.

Right-hander Brayan Bello will take the mound for Boston after he allowed three runs on four hits against the Tampa Bay Rays last week. The Orioles will counter with right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

First pitch from Baltimore is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (27-27)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Brayan Bello, RHP (5-2, 4.04 ERA)

ORIOLES (34-18)

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Adley Rutschman, C

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

Colton Cowser, LF

Anthony Santander, RF

Jordan Westburg, 3B

Kyle Stowers, RF

Cedric Mullins, CF

Jorge Mateo, 2B

Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (5-1, 3.20 ERA)