The Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles for the first time this season, 8-3, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.

With the victory, Boston improved to 28-27 while Baltimore fell to 34-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The first two innings indicated a potential high-scoring game, but once starters Brayan Bello and Grayson Rodriguez settled on the mound, runs became increasingly more valuable to both clubs.

With no wins in four tries this season against the Orioles, the Red Sox were, once again, in search of that first victory over Baltimore to end the streak.

Bello wasn’t ultra sharp, but pitched well enough to give Boston five innings of work, charged with three runs before manager Alex Cora signaled to the bullpen. With a one-run lead in a dicey situation, the Red Sox desperately needed to maintain their then-4-3 lead over the Orioles.

Left-handed relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino inherited a high-pressure jam, entering the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Orioles loaded up the bases. But Boston’s lefty reliever led an escape, striking out two batters and pitching to a fielder’s choice, keeping Baltimore scoreless through two innings of work.

The Orioles had no response from there, giving the Red Sox their fifth win in 12 games against American League East foes this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, both coming in two-out situations. Devers also logged his first triple of the season, helping Boston add some insurance in the eighth inning.

— Baltimore’s Jordan Westburg nearly provided the Orioles with all of their run production, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

— Bernardino was dynamite coming out of the bullpen and helped the Red Sox avoid a disastrous sixth inning, although Baltimore had all the momentum. The 32-year-old tossed two scoreless innings, taking a massive load of pressure off the Red Sox in a critical situation.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox and Orioles will conclude their three-game set as Boston looks to win the series. First pitch Wednesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.