The Boston Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 11-3, on Memorial Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

With the defeat, the Red Sox dropped to an even 27-27 while the Orioles improved to 34-18 this season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston paid the ultimate price for a questionable strike three call by home plate umpire Andy Fletcher in the top of the fourth inning.

With the bases loaded and one out for the Red Sox, first baseman Dominic Smith struck out on a highly debatable third strike that appeared high and outside. Smith’s reaction, squatting down at the plate in disbelief, said it all, and Boston’s perfect opportunity to overcome a then-2-0 Baltimore lead went squandered after Ceddanne Rafaela also struck out to end the inning.

That triggered a meltdown domino effect which sank the Red Sox.

The Orioles rallied for five runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, totaling three extra-base hits, capitalizing on an error from Boston’s Vaughn Grissom, and drawing a walk to extend their lead to 7-0. Red Sox pitcher Cooper Criswell’s outing was imploded by that frame, charged with allowing six earned runs through four innings before skipper Alex Cora handed the game off to Boston’s bullpen.

Baltimore continued punishing the Red Sox while Boston’s lineup had a far-too-late three-run response in the eighth inning. Boston finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranding 12 men on the base paths.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Red Sox infielder Romy González delivered a shutout-preventing triple in the eighth inning. González finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs, providing Boston with its only extra-base hit of the game.

— Baltimore right fielder Kyle Stowers went 3-for-4 at the plate, credited for a game-high four RBIs. Stowers doubled twice and connected on a pair of two-out RBIs.

— Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

