Red Sox Wrap: Boston Silenced By Chris Paddack In Series Opener Vs Twins

The Boston Red Sox opened up their five-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 18-15, while the Twins improved to 18-13 and extended their win streak to 11 games.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox bats were silenced against Twins’ pitching in the first of three games in Minnesota.

Chris Paddack was outstanding on the mound for the Twins, allowing two hits and striking out six Red Sox batters in six scoreless innings. The 28-year-old threw 66.3% of his pitches for strikes (55-of-83 pitches) and walked only one batter. He retired the side in order in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

The Red Sox didn’t get on the scoreboard until the top of the eighth inning when Rafael Devers hit his second double of the night to plate Reese McGuire and Jarren Duran to spoil the Twins shutout. Cole Sands was charged with the two runs after McGuire was hit by a pitch and Duran singled to center.

Boston batters had four hits and 12 strikeouts in the loss.

STARS OF THE GAME

— As part of Minnesota’s 11-game winning streak, Paddock earned his third win in as many starts for the Twins.

— Devers plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning with his second double of the game.

— Jhoan Duran retired the side in the ninth inning for his second save of the season.

