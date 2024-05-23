The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-5, at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 26-24 while the Rays fell to 25-26.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston played a game of catch-up with Tampa Bay until the top of the fifth inning when the lineup capitalized on a golden ticket opportunity to switch places with the Rays — and it paid off.

Fighting back from a 3-0 deficit, Ceddanna Rafaela, Connor Wong, Rob Refsnyder and Dominic Smith pitched into the come-behind rally, which extended into the sixth inning, giving the Red Sox eight runs and an 8-3 lead over the Rays. The five-run cushion was enough for the bullpen.

The offense had its pitching staff’s back, going 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position, extending Boston’s winning streak to four games. Getting back on the win column also brought the Red Sox within seven games of the American League East-leading Yankees.

Boston also advanced its road record to 16-11.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-5 at the plate, launching his fifth home run of the season to finish the night with two RBIs.

— Rays infielder Jose Caballero led Tampa Bay with a pair of RBIs, going 2-for-4 in the batter’s box.

— Wong also provided two RBIs with the bat, going 1-for-5 with a pivotal base knock in the fifth inning.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park on Friday night, opening up a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers for a quick homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and it will be streamed on Apple TV-plus.