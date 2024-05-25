The Boston Red Sox opened a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-2 loss at Fenway Park on Friday night.

With the loss, Boston fell to 26-25 while Milwaukee improved to 29-21.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s Kutter Crawford took the mound against an offense on the rise in the Brewers with legitimate hitters Christian Yelich and William Contreras. Milwaukee’s bats got to Crawford early with hard-hitting production.

Story continues below advertisement

Contreras roped a two-run homer off of Crawford in the third inning, the fourth time this month that the Red Sox starter has allowed a long ball. Yelich also drove in a run with a wall-ball double. Milwaukee took advantage on a few elevated breaking balls, jumping out early with the bats.

The Brewers scored in bunches, charging Crawford for a trio of runs in both the third and fifth innings.

Friday night just seemed to be a talented offense taking advantage and making hard contact against an otherwise productive arm for the Red Sox on the greater view of the 2024 season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Ceddanne Rafaela turned in another standout defensive play.

Story continues below advertisement

— Smith homered for the first time in a Red Sox uniform.

Dom Smith with a 410 ft shot for a trip around the bases. pic.twitter.com/ssAY5pEYKf — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2024

— Contreras drove in a pair of runs in a multi-hit night for Milwaukee.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Brewers continue the series at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.