The Red Sox dropped another series at Fenway Park on Saturday, losing the middle game of their set against the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3.

Boston fell to 26-26 with the loss, while Milwaukee improved to 30-21.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Nick Pivetta recorded his 1,000th career strikeout Saturday, punching out William Contreras in the top of the third inning.

Story continues below advertisement

The Milwaukee Brewers took that personally.

It took almost no time at all for Pivetta’s milestone moment to turn into a nightmare, as things devolved into chaos after he sent Contreras back to the bench. The Brew Crew reached base in six consecutive plate appearances, all with two outs, to essentially put things on ice.

Double. Walk. Single. Single. Single. Double. Ballgame.

The Red Sox offense wasn’t exactly putting up a performance to remember, either, going hitless through the first six innings before Rafael Devers led off the seventh with a double. Boston finished with five hits and three runs, but, too little too late.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Sal Frelick, a native of Lexington, Mass. who went to Boston College, had quite the showing in his return home, finishing 2-for-4 from the dish with an RBI. He also seemed to record every other putout for Milwaukee.

— Cam Booser stopped the bleeding after Pivetta was pulled, striking out three batters over the course of his brief (but scoreless) outing.

— Joey Ortiz finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Brewers.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will conclude their short homestand Sunday, putting a bow on their series against the Brewers at Fenway Park. It’ll be the final meeting between the two teams this season, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.