The Boston Red Sox fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 10-6 to start a three-game series on Friday night at Busch Stadium.

With the loss, Boston moves to 22-23 while St. Louis Cardinals move to 19-25.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and St. Louis both saw the ball travel well as the Midwest spring wind began to take off on Friday night.

Rafael Devers stayed hot with another home run for the Red Sox to build on early run-production. Unfortunately for Boston, the Cardinals also brought the big bats in the series opener, launching four home runs off of Red Sox pitching. Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn all homered for the Cardinals.

Three of the long balls came against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello, who allowed that total for just the second time in his MLB career. The right-hander failed to get through five innings for the Red Sox, missing a few locations on impact at-bats throughout the night.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Hamilton drove in a pair with a two-out triple. This marked his first career triple and his first multi-RBI game of the season. He added a double in the seventh.

Hamilton with the wheels! pic.twitter.com/GPJHn2T5Hp — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 18, 2024

— Devers homered for the third consecutive game.

Got all 443 ft of that one! pic.twitter.com/fJxm8ag3ZK — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 18, 2024

— Nootbaar drove in two runs, scored two runs and walked twice for the Cardinals.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Cardinals continue the three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.