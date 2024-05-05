Red Sox Wrap: Eighth-Inning Offense Helps Boston Avoid Sweep

The Boston Red Sox avoided a series sweep against the Minnesota Twins with a 9-2 victory at Target Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox improved to 19-16 while the Twins fell to 19-14.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox blew the game open in the eighth inning after they scored four runs on four hits.

Vaughn Grissom, playing in his second game for the ballclub, came up in a clutch spot as he connected on a two-run double off the wall in right-center field. It ultimately gave Boston a 5-1 lead with one out in the frame, and scored Rafael Devers (one-out single) and Tyler O’Neill (one-out double). Dominic Smith followed it up with a two-run double to left field, which scored Wilyer Abreu (one-out walk) and Grissom. Smith’s knock officially was ruled a hit, despite the fact Twins left fielder Manuel Margot lost the pop up in the sunlight.

Boston also benefited from its first home run in nearly a week as Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run shot in the fifth. The Red Sox had not hit a home run in six games. Rafael Devers added a two-run home run in the ninth inning for good measure.

The offense came through after another gem from the pitching staff.

Starter Cooper Criswell, who allowed one run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings, provided a bit of a scare early on as the Twins loaded the bases with nobody out in the second inning. Criswell, however, struck out each of the next two batters and then fielded a weak ground ball, which he threw to home plate for the force out to end the frame.

Brennan Bernardino, Zack Kelly, Cam Booser, Josh Winckowski and Kenley Jansen all pitched in relief.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafaela gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead with one out in the fifth inning after his two-run home run. Rafaela’s 398-foot shot to left-center field scored Reese McGuire, who slapped a one-out single earlier in the frame.

— Grissom, who went 0-for-3 in his debut on Saturday, recorded his first hit in a Red Sox uniform. The fact it broke the game open in the eighth made it even better.

— Criswell did his job as he allowed one run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Criswell entered the contest with a 1.65 ERA in his previous four starts.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox benefit from an off day Monday for the second consecutive week. Boston will continue its five-game road trip with a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch from Truist Park on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN.