The Boston Red Sox lost, 3-1, to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday.

Boston’s defeat dropped it to 18-16, and Minnesota’s win extended its win streak to 12 games and brought its record to 19-13.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was the Pablo López show at Target Field on Saturday afternoon. Boston’s offense had little answers against the right-hander. The Red Sox went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, and their best chance came in the seventh inning when they loaded up the bases. But Rafael Devers struck out to end the inning.

The Twins didn’t leave anything to chance and brought in closer Jhoan Durán in the eighth inning to shut down Boston’s best hitters: Tyler O’Neill, Connor Wong and Wilyer Abreu.

STARS OF THE GAME

— López provided the Twins a quality start with one earned run given up off hits and eight strikeouts in six innings.

— Kepler hit a dinger in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 deadlock. The Twins right-fielder went 2-for-4 on Saturday and did not seem to be a fan of the “home-run sausage.”

— Abreu drove in the lone run for the Red Sox. The outfielder went 2-for-4 on the afternoon.

UP DECK AT NESN

Boston plays its series finale against the Twins on Sunday. First pitch for the matchup is scheduled at 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 1 p.m.