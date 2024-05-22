Robert Kraft’s Son Reportedly Mulling Boston Mayoral Campaign

Robert Kraft’s son, Josh Kraft, attended the Marcus Anthony Hall Educational Institute graduation ceremony, and political insiders believe there might be more to the visit than seen on the surface.

“The power of our democracy is in all of you, in the future,” Josh Kraft told the students, per The Boston Globe. “You have the power to fight for values like freedom, equity, cultural diversity, and all of that through your involvement in democracy. One of the great ways to be involved in democracy is through giving back and philanthropy.”

Josh Kraft, the third son of Robert Kraft who serves as president of the New England Patriots foundation, has been a fixture in the Boston nonprofit and philanthropy scene for 30 years so his advocacy this week wasn’t a complete surprise.

However, The Boston Globe’s Niki Griswold on Wednesday reported political insiders believe Josh Kraft “is actively considering” challenging Boston mayor Michelle Wu next year. Wu has not formally announced her intention to run for reelection.

“Fueling the rumor mill, Kraft, who lives outside Boston in Chestnut Hill, in October 2023 purchased a condo in the North End — a convenient commute away from City Hall — for more than $2 million,” Griswold wrote.

Josh Kraft did not rule out a political campaign when asked about running for mayor at Sunday’s event. However, this is not the first time he’s been linked to a political career.

After Charlie Baker declined to seek reelection, Josh Kraft was seen as a potential candidate for governor. There was speculation he would challenge U.S. congresswoman Ayanna Pressley in the 2024 Democratic primary for Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district. However, he denied interest in running for the congressional seat. This also isn’t the first time he was speculated to be a challenger to Wu.

Political insiders will continue to debate whether or not Josh Kraft is suited for politics, but it seems unlikely his name will be removed from consideration any time soon.