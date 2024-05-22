Three Patriots To Watch After Reported Cole Strange Injury Timeline

The New England Patriots’ offensive line did not feel like it was in a great spot even with the potential return of Cole Strange. But given the latest report on Strange’s injury timeline, it’s fair to think New England is in a worse place than it was prior.

Strange, who suffered a significant knee injury and was placed on season-ending injured reserve in mid-December, could miss the start of the 2024 campaign, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport’s report surfaced one day after Patriots’ first-year head coach Jerod Mayo deemed Strange “month-to-month.”

It means New England will need to find a new starter at left guard, while also trying to fill its pivotal void at left tackle. A surprising first-round pick 2022, Strange started all 27 games he played in during his first two seasons.

Who might be fill the role?

Story continues below advertisement

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas welcomed NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire and the three discussed who could take over.

Sidy Sow, who worked as the starting left guard during Day 1 of OTAs, is among those in the mix. And so is fourth-round pick Layden Robinson, who was practicing with the second unit during the open-to-media practice.

You can check out the segment in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.