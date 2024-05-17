BOSTON — The Bruins are in a must-win situation to stave off elimination against the Panthers.

Before puck drop for Game 6, the Bruins tabbed 2011 Stanley Cup champion Tim Thomas to wave the centennial flag as the honorary fan banner captain.

TIM. THOMAS.



The #NHLBruins legend is tonight’s honorary fan banner captain! pic.twitter.com/FDq6BWVfXT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 17, 2024

Thomas not only backstopped the B’s to their sixth Stanley Cup title in franchise history, posting a 1.98 goals-against average and .940 save percentage, but he also won the Conn Smythe and Vezina in the 2011 season.

The Michigan native sits fifth overall in franchise history with 196 wins and second in save percentage with a .921 behind only Linus Ullmark who has a .924 in the three seasons he’s played in Boston.

The Bruins trail the Panthers 3-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. The winner of the series will go on to face the New York Rangers in the conference finals.