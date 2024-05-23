Boston Celtics reserve forward Oshae Brissett has a close relationship with Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

But that friendship is on the hold for the time being with the Celtics and Pacers currently battling it out in the Eastern Conference finals.

“Obviously people know me and Oshae, it’s like one of my best friends,” Haliburton told reporters Wednesday, per CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. “Usually we get dinner or something before we play but we’re not doing that during this.”

Brissett and Haliburton spent a season-plus together with the Pacers. Haliburton was traded to Indiana during the 2021-22 campaign while Brissett left the Pacers to sign with the Celtics in free agency this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

The former teammates talk often and Haliburton had a prediction for Brissett during the regular season that ended up becoming true.

“There’s a lot of chit-chat between us the whole year because I told him we were going to play him in the Eastern Conference finals all year and he kind of laughed at me,” Haliburton said. “So, here we are.”

Haliburton and Brissett most likely won’t see each other on the court, unless it’s during pregame warmups. Brissett has only played in garbage time so far this postseason while Haliburton is the catalyst of an Indiana offense which leads all playoff teams with 115.2 points per game.

The two are focused on the task at hand at the moment with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, and Haliburton knows there will be time to play catch-up down the road.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t really talk much during the games,” Haliburton said. “I’m sure we’ll have a lot of conversation after.”