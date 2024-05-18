Watch Patriots’ Drake Maye, Ja’Lynn Polk In Uniforms For First Time

The Patriots don’t have any organized team activities scheduled until Monday, but a trio of rookies are still spending time together outside of One Patriots Place.

Drake Maye, Joe Milton III and Ja’Lynn Polk are in Los Angeles for the 2024 NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

If you’re unaware of what the event has to offer, it’s essentially a marketing opportunity for top rookies. Maye, Milton and Polk are among 40 total players that will meet with brands, sign trading cards and pose for photographs in their new uniforms for the first time. New England’s trio can be found in their all-navy threads in the video below.

It’s a near certainty we’ll get more photos of the newest weapons in the Patriots’ offense, but this is the best the NFL and NFLPA did Saturday.

It should be noted that Fanatics, Panini EA, Sleep Number, Lowe’s, FedEx, Exos, Jewelmark, New Era, Outerstuff and Whoop are marketing at the event, so if you see Maye, Milton or Polk striking a brand deal with any of them, you know where it came from.

Maye, Milton and Polk were selected by Panini to attend, as they’re seen as some of the most marketable/collectable rookies in the class. Jon Springer of AD AGE shared earlier this week that players were invited to a function at the Beverly Hills home of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, a friend of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The Patriots rookies are having fun now, but the real work starts Monday.